Lady Gaga has released the official music video for her latest single, "Disease."
The new video, directed by Tanu Muino, was released Tuesday night and starts with a brunette Gaga draped over the hood of a car, driven by a black-clad figure clad who is also Gaga, wearing a leather hat/mask combo. A third Gaga, this time a blonde one, pulls the first Gaga off the car hood and they start fighting in the street.
According to a press release, the video "explores the challenges of confronting our own chaos, capturing the willingness to persist and embrace the haunting, inescapable parts of ourselves."
"Disease" is the first single from her next official studio album, which arrives February 2025.
In a statement shared on Instagram about her new music video, Gaga wrote, "I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil."
She went on to describe that her new song is "about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me..."
However, she noted, "I’ve learned to handle it ... the answers are inside of me ...I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween."
On Tuesday night, Gaga also released a live performance of "Die With a Smile," recorded at one of Bruno Mars' shows in Las Vegas.
Gaga, onstage next to Bruno, plays piano in a big red wig, blue eyeshadow and '60s-style mini-dress. As the song reaches its climax, lights strobe, sparklers go off, fire shoots up from the stage and we fade to black.