Lamorne Morris shares video with daughter from when he learned he was Emmy-nominated: Watch here
Ahead of the 76th Emmy Awards, Lamorne Morris is sharing the moment he found out about his nomination alongside his daughter.
In a video the "Fargo" actor shared to Instagram on Thursday, he's seen on the phone crying tears of joy after learning about his first Emmy nomination. Morris' 3-year-old daughter Lily, seated next to him, then asks if he's crying.
"Daddy are you crying again?!" Lily asks with a giggle.
"Yes baby, daddy's crying," Morris replies as he gives her a kiss.
In the caption of the post, Morris wrote, "When I got the call about the Emmy nomination, my daughter thought it would be great to make fun of me."
The post was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and actors who loved the sweet father-daughter moment.
Morris is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Fargo," for his role as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr.
The 76th Emmys take place Sept. 15 on ABC. See all the nominations here.