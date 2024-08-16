The hosts for the 76th Emmy Awards have officially been announced.
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will host the awards show on Sept. 15, 2024, on ABC in a ceremony recognizing the best in television.
They are the first-ever father-son duo to host the show. Both won Emmys in 2020 for their work on the final season of "Schitt's Creek," which took home outstanding comedy series that year as well.
"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," said the Levys in a joint statement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."
This year, "Shōgun" is the most-nominated series, having scored 25 nominations in total. "The Bear" follows close behind with 23 and "Only Murders in the Building" earned 21.
Along with big-name shows on display, 36 first-time performer nominees are up for Emmys including Jonathan Bailey, Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling and Greta Lee.
Anthony Anderson hosted the 75th Emmys in January, which was originally scheduled to air in September 2023, but was rescheduled due to the Hollywood strikes. The 75th Emmys saw numerous cast reunions -- bringing together stars from iconic shows like "Martin," "Cheers" and "Grey's Anatomy" -- and paid tribute to those lost since the previous Emmys, which aired in September 2022.
The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced July 17 by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale.
Click here for this year's full list of nominees.