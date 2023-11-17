The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony was a night packed with stellar performances from some of the biggest artists in the industry.

Karol G, Shakira and Natalia Lafourcade took home the top awards at the star-studded awards show Thursday night in Seville, Spain.

Karol G won the covered best album of the year award for her fourth studio album "Mañana Será Bonito," while Shakira and Bizarrap won the song of the year award for their chart-topping collaboration "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53." The duo also won best pop song for the track, and Shakira and Karol G won best urban/fusion performance for their collaboration "TQG."

Karol G poses with awards during The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

Karol G's "Mañana Será Bonito" also earned the Latin Grammy Award for best urban music album.

Shakira poses with the awards for Best Song of the Year and Best Pop Song during The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage via Getty Images

Shakira, who performed twice during the show, was seen embracing her sons Milan and Sasha when the win was announced.

The Latin Grammy Award for record of the year went to Natalia Lafourcade for "De Todas Las Flores."

Natalia Lafourcade poses with her awards during The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage via Getty Images

Best new artist went to 19-year-old Venezuelan singer Joaquina. Other nominees up for best new artist included Borja, Conexión Divina, Ana Del Castillo, Natascha Falcão, Gale, Paola Guanche, León Leiden, Maréh and Timø.

Joaquina poses with the award for Best New Artist in the media center for The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage via Getty Images

Édgar Barrera, who led the nominations with 13 nods, became the first artist to win the first international Latin Grammy in the new songwriter of the year category.

Other notable moments of the night included Rosalía opening the show with her performance of Spanish singer Rocío Jurado's "Se Nos Rompió El Amor," Feid's performance of "Le Pido a Dios," Pablo Alborán and Maria Becerra's duet of "Amigos," and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's performance of "Ella Baila Sola."

Rauw Alejandro also took the stage to perform "Se Fue," "Dime Quien" and "Baby Hello," with Juanes making a surprise appearance during the final song.