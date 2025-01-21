Laura Dern is remembering her frequent collaborator and friend David Lynch on what would have been his 79th birthday.
The famed director's death was announced on Thursday, Jan. 16.
On Monday, Dern shared a photo with Lynch on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.
"Happy birthday, tidbit," Dern wrote, referencing a nickname Lynch had used for her in the past. "I will love and miss you every day for the rest of my life."
Dern and Lynch worked closely together on several projects through the years, including on 1986's "Blue Velvet," 1990's "Wild at Heart," 2006's "Inland Empire." She also appeared in Lynch's television series "Twin Peaks."
In a 2017 interview with W Magazine, Dern recalled Lynch using her nickname "Tidbit" while complimenting her acting on set.
Dern also honored Lynch at the 2019 Governors Awards, recalling his "generous" directing style.
"What sets David apart as an artist is he takes that level of excitement and uniquely dives into inventing every aspect of the filmmaking process," Dern said at the time, adding, "That's why most days when you walk onto set you will find David painting a wall, handmaking your prop, while also setting up a shot and seamlessly giving you the generous time in the world that you need no matter what your role is in that filmmaking process."
Lynch's family announced his death on social media on Jan. 16, writing, "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"
The statement added, "It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."