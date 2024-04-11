Laura Dern is connecting with her famous father on a different level these days.

The "Big Little Lies" actress, 57, took to Instagram on April 10 to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her and her dad, 87-year-old actor Bruce Dern, on the set of "Palm Royale."

"No one makes me laugh harder with his bada-- hilariousness," she captioned the snap. "I love running lines in a golf cart with you, Pop. #PalmRoyale."

The "Jurassic Park" actress also shared a separate Instagram post the same day in which she called her dad "my acting hero" and said there was "no greater gift" than working alongside him.

Laura Dern and her dad Bruce Dern sharing the screen for the first time in "Palm Royale," on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Not only does "Palm Royale" mark the first time the pair have shared the screen together, they also play a father-daughter duo on the Apple TV+ comedy.

The Oscar winner, who is an executive producer on the series, told the Los Angeles Times last month that getting to act alongside her dad "was a dream" and something they had thought about "for a while."

Dern said she "felt a little shy" at first when approaching her dad about the project, but said he was "so supportive and game and willing" to share a few scenes with his daughter.