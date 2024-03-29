Leah Remini isn't letting fear get in the way of her dreams.

The "Second Act" star, 53, shared on social media Thursday that she had earned an associate's degree, the culmination of a journey she first started in 2021.

"Three years ago, I embarked on a terrifying journey: becoming a college student at the age of 50 after only having an 8th-grade education and spending 35 years in a totalitarian cult," Remini began in an Instagram post caption, referencing her previous affiliation with Scientology.

Since she was a teenager, Remini was a member of the Church of Scientology but quit in 2013 and spoke out against the religion and its leaders in her 2015 memoir "Troublemaker" and in a 2016 docu-series titled "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

Leah Remini poses for a photo prior to the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 28 show, Oct. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Remini said for a long time, she wanted to go back to school but felt she wasn't able to.

"I desperately wanted a higher education for many years but didn’t move forward because I feared I was not smart enough," the actress wrote. "Even though I had managed to leave Scientology, three decades of brainwashing still gripped my mind."

But Remini said with support from her family, friends, and therapist, she persevered through "hard work, long nights, tears, and wanting to give up" to earn an associate of arts degree from New York University, a photo of which accompanied her Instagram post.

Leah Remini shared a photo of her associate's degree on Instagram on March 28, 2024. leahremini/Instagram

"So many of you have gotten me through the most challenging times. I have read many of your comments and drawn inspiration from them," Remini said of keeping up her motivation.

After achieving her goal, Remini said she's now pursuing a bachelor's degree and encouraged others to go after their educational dreams too.

"It’s never too late to continue your education and pursue what you have always wanted to achieve for yourself!" Remini wrote.