After struggling through his Glastonbury performance on Sunday, June 24, Lewis Capaldi has announced he's taking an indefinite break from touring to focus on his health.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, June 27, the Scottish singer wrote, "The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

He continued, "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

He thanked everyone for their support and apologized to fans who had hoped to see him live this year.

"Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life," he wrote. "I'll be back as soon as I possibly can."

At Glastonbury, the crowd helped Lewis sing his hit "Someone You Loved" after he began showing symptoms of Tourette syndrome, including some involuntary movements.

Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023, June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images
His next concert had been set for June 28 in Zurich, Switzerland.