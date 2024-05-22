The new season of "The Witcher," this time starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, officially has a first look.
The dimly-lit clip shared by Netflix on Wednesday, May 22, follows Hemsworth from his back side before he turns around revealing his full look as Geralt of Rivia for the first time.
"The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," read the video description.
The first look comes after last month's announcement that season four, which began production in April, would be the penultimate season of the medieval-themed fantasy show.
"It's official, 'The Witcher' season four is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season five, which will be the final season," read an Instagram post from the show last month.
In the new season, Hemsworth wil step in to replace Henry Cavill in the lead role. Cavill and Hemsworth both posted about the change in position in October 2022.
"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill wrote.
Hemsworth accepted the role with excitement on Instagram and also acknowledged the work Cavill had done.
"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he wrote.