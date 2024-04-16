Henry Cavill is going to be a dad -- no, make that a super dad.

The "Man of Steel" actor, 40, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, "Good Morning America" confirmed.

Cavill first opened up about becoming a father while speaking to press at the premiere of his new movie, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," on Monday.

Actor Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the film "Argylle" in central London on Jan. 24, 2024. Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"I'm very excited about it," he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "Natalie and I are both very excited."

Speaking to E! News at the star-studded event, Cavill shared what a date night for him and Viscuso typically looks like.

"We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range. Obviously not now -- but previously," he said, alluding to her pregnancy.

Cavill and Viscuso made their public debut as a couple at the premiere of his film "Enola Holmes 2" in October 2022.

Since then, she has joined him at the premieres of his Netflix series "The Witcher" in June 2023 and his film "Argylle" in January 2024.