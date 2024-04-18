Fans of "The Witcher" have bittersweet news regarding the medieval-themed fantasy show.

The Netflix series, which is currently in its fourth season of production, has been renewed for a fifth season, and it will be the show's last, according to an April 18 Netflix announcement.

"It's official, 'The Witcher' season four is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season five, which will be the final season," read an Instagram post from the show.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate Season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," read a statement included in the Netflix announcement from Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, creator of "The Witcher."

"We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends," the statement concluded.

Along with the announcement came a video of the cast at a table read including new cast member Hemsworth, who is stepping in to replace Henry Cavill in the starring role in season four. Cavill and Hemsworth both posted about the change in position in October 2022.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," wrote Cavill.

Hemsworth accepted the role with excitement on Instagram and also acknowledged the work Cavill had done.

"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he wrote.