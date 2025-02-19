Lily Collins is introducing her daughter Tove to music early.
The "Emily in Paris" star shared a sweet video with her newborn on Monday, in which they're seen listening to the Genesis song "I Can't Dance."
"Tove beginning her musical education…" Collins captioned the post.
In the video, Collins sings the lyrics of the song, which were written by her father Phil Collins, the lead singer of Genesis.
Collins announced Tove's birth via surrogate on Jan. 31. Tove is Collins' first child with husband Charlie McDowell.
Since the birth of their daughter, Collins and McDowell have shared sweet updates about their life as new parents on social media.
For Valentine's Day, Collins shared a sweet family photo of the trio, captioning the post, "I truly can't imagine feeling more love."
"Valentine's Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter...." she added.
Collins and McDowell tied the knot in September 2021.