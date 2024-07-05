Meet the support systems behind your favorite 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
@lindsarnold/TikTok
Lindsay Arnold's daughters share a sweet bond.
In a video that the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared on TikTok from the Fourth of July holiday, the mom of two appears with her daughters Sage and June as they watch fireworks.
In the video, Sage, 3, is seen covering her sister's ears as fireworks sound off in the background.
In onscreen text, Arnold wrote, "POV: your baby sis is scared of the noisy fireworks."
She captioned the post, "My sweet angels. im the luckiest to be their mama."
Arnold shares Sage and June with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.
Arnold is also the sister of current "Dancing with the Stars" pro Rylee Arnold, who made her debut on the reality competition show in 2023.