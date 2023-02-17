Lindsay Arnold is busier than ever as she gets ready to welcome baby No. 2.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned businesswoman founded her own workout program, "The Movement Club," in 2020.

Below, Arnold shares details on her wellness routine, being a mom and items she can't live without.

What does wellness mean to you?

To me, wellness means finding balance in my life and making sure I'm focusing just as much on my physical well-being as I am on my mental well-being.

How has your wellness routine changed since becoming a mom?

Naturally since becoming a mother, my wellness routine has changed drastically. There's definitely a lot less time for yourself when you are a mom. But that's where I feel like my wellness routine has been a lot more intentional.

I am so intentional about the time that I do have for myself, and making sure that I give myself at least five minutes every day to do something just for me.

We're not doing our long skin care routines anymore, but we do what we can. And I think the biggest thing that my routine has changed is just really being able to focus on having that work and home life balance.

Why did you create The Movement Club?

I created The Movement Club because I wanted to create a workout program that meets women where they're at.

I wanted a program that literally is for everyone and anyone, whether you're at the top of your fitness game, you've never worked out a day in your life, you're pregnant or postnatal.

I just wanted you to feel like you had a place where there was something for you. And that is exactly what this program is all about: meeting people where they're at in their journey.

Really, the mentality was just to give every woman something that they could feel that they can be a part of. It

How do you juggle work and being a mom?

Juggling work life and mom life can be very tough. And I would say most days, I definitely don't nail it. But I feel like the biggest thing for me and the biggest tidbit of advice that I can give is making sure that when you're working, you give it your all, and when you come home, let yourself be home.

What advice do you have for other parents?

If there's anything I've learned in my parenting journey so far it's to enjoy every little moment, even the ones that are tough and you're like, "Geez, I don't know how we're ever gonna get out of this stage."

Just enjoy it as you go. Because there will be a day you'll miss those sleepless nights and long for your baby to be that cuddly, needy baby. So I would just say enjoy it.

What items can you not live without?

I feel like since becoming a mom, there are more things that I feel like I cannot live without. Now, obviously, I could live without these things but I would be very sad if I had to.

No. 1 is going to be my Stanley tumbler. I am a big water girl, I need my water to be ice cold -- and especially during pregnancy, I am always thirsty.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Stanley Stanley Quencher H2.0 Price: $50 • From: Stanley Shop Now Treat yourself to trendsetting, all-day hydration with our Quencher H2.0 in Soft Matte. The grippable silicone finish offers a stylish, sophisticated look and a warm, velvety feel.

My lips gets so dry during pregnancy. In fact my whole body kind of does so I've got to have my good moisturizers. My lip moisturizer that I'm in love with right now is the Mario Badescu lip mask. I literally have one in every area of my home. I have one of my car. I'm just always keeping them hydrated.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla Price: $14 • From: Amazon Shop Now An innovative, night treatment lip mask consisting of a blend of botanical extracts and oils that moisturizes overnight, for supple and hydrated lips by morning.

This is my Getaway Glow Gradual Tan Firming Body Moisturizer. Cannot go a day without this. It's so good at keeping the skin hydrated but also gives you that really beautiful, natural, foolproof glow, which is so great as a mom -- and it's, like I said, so foolproof, easy to apply. Doesn't streak, doesn't transfer. It's just a mother's dream. It's incredible.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

VOLITION VOLITION Getaway Glow Gradual Tan Firming Body Moisturizer Price: $44 • From: Ulta Shop Now VOLITION Getaway Glow Gradual Tan Firming Body Moisturizer is a luxurious body treatment boosted with vegan collagen and vegan squalane, peptides & Vitamin E which combines self-tanner + body cream + stretchmark oil into one convenient formula.

Shop even more of Arnold's picks below:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Mini Flared Pant Price: $118 • From: lululemon Shop Now When feeling nothing is everything. Powered by Nulu™ fabric, this version of our buttery-soft lululemon Align™ pants has a subtle flare at the hem.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Free People Free People Hot Shot Onesie Price: $70 • From: Free People Shop Now This soft and comfy onesie features a slouchy, relaxed-fitting design with a dropped crotch and convenient side pockets.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

HATCH HATCH The Boyfriend Maternity Jeans Price: $198 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Rolled hems and a relaxed fit amplify the laid-back look of stretch denim jeans made with stretchy side panels to support your growing baby bump.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro Price: $455 • From: Sephora Shop Now An FDA-cleared, three-minute LED device for your entire face that targets the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes—this bestseller is now available in a limited edition pewter color.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Saie Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now A water-based gel blush with a creamy, blendable formula that gives skin a healthy flush of seamless color.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

MERIT MERIT The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now A buildable, lightweight complexion stick that can be used as a foundation or a concealer for easy, natural-looking coverage on the go.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Supergoop! Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now A hydrating, makeup-gripping primer with SPF 40 and blue-light protection that has a pearlescent finish to leave skin luminous with a instant glow.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK