Lisa Marie Presley's memoir is set to be posthumously released later this year.

Random House announced on Thursday, Jan. 11, that it collaborated with the late singer-songwriter's daughter Riley Keough on the yet-to-be-titled book, and that it will hit bookshelves on Oct. 15, 2024.

According to a press release, Presley's "raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir will lift the veil on one of America's most storied families, sharing intimate memories of Lisa Marie's remarkable, tumultuous life while offering a poignant exploration of the bonds between a mother and daughter."

In this June 5, 2013 file photo, Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall, FILE

The audiobook version will be read by Keough and include never-before-heard recollections in Presley's own voice.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis' daughter," Keough said in a statement. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

The press release notes that the memoir is "composed mostly of Presley's own words, with Keough "filling in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother."

In this April 27, 2012 file photo, Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party in West Hollywood, Calif. John Sciulli/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Random House calls the book -- which will explore, among many things, "the unconditional love [Presley] felt from her father [Elvis Presley]," "Lisa Marie's complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla," "her own wild love stories" and "the shattering loss of her son, Riley's brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide" -- as well as "not only a beautiful testament to the mother-daughter bond but the most intimate look at the Presley family to date."

Presley, the only daughter of the late superstar Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54.