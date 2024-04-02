Lisa Vanderpump, a former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star as well as the woman behind Bravo's hit "Vanderpump Rules," has launched a new reality series, "Vanderpump Villa."

Set at a 19th-century chateau in the picturesque south of France, the new Hulu unscripted docu-drama follows Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as "they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7," according to a press release.

The restaurant mogul also has her touch on every detail at the chateau, creating the entire aesthetic down to uniforms and lavender bicycles for the guests.

"Vanderpump Villa" is a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. Hunter Moreno/Disney

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in an interview aired on Tuesday, Vanderpump described her new show as "decadent, naughty and poignant."

The series which features 12 staff, including an executive chef, housekeepers, servers and mixologists is expected to bring "nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike," the release said.

"My intention is that it goes perfectly. It doesn't always," the British TV personality said of the series.

While all the dramas are taking place among her staff, Vanderpump is keeping tabs on her team, evaluating whether each of them can ultimately meet her and the guests' expectations.

Asked what it takes to impress her when it comes to being her employee, Vanderpump replied, "professionalism."

"Understanding what it takes to really give the good service," she said.

Vanderpump also said fans can expect to see a "more immersive" version of her on the show, given she said the situation is one "where the staff don't go home.”

"Vanderpump Villa" lead server Marciano Brunette told "GMA" "there’s going to be a lot of emotions" playing on the show.

"Not only living together but working together, you know, there's no escaping," Grace Cottrell, who serves as the housekeeper, added.

Meanwhile, mixologist Telly Hall chimed in, sharing, "I'm the one that people spilled the truth to. I have the syrup."

Getting all the crew members to work and live together can be fun but there’s also bound to be chaos.

"There's drama a lot back of house, and sometimes things fill up to the front of house,” Vanderpump spilled. "That's my nightmare. And Front of House is supposed to be totally unaware of what is going on behind the scene."

In addition to Brunette, Cottrell, and Hall, the series also stars other Vanderpump staff members, including Stephen Alsvig, Anthony Bar, Caroline Byl, Priscila Ferrari, Hannah Fouch, Eric Funderwhite, Emily Kovacs, Andre Mitchell and Gabriella Sanon.

The first three episodes of "Vanderpump Villa" are available to stream on Hulu.