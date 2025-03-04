Lollapalooza has officially announced summer 2025 dates.
The four-day Chicago music festival will take place from Thursday, July 31 through to Sunday Aug. 3.
"See you this summer, Chicago," read the caption of an Instagram post Tuesday announcing the news along with a colorful graphic of the Chicago skyline.
The festival also shared merchandise for sale on their website for this year's festival. Like years past, the festival will be held at Chicago's Grant Park.
This year's lineup has not been announced yet.
Last year, Lollapalooza boasted a star-studded lineup including Chappell Roan, SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers and more.
Lollapalooza's website describes the famous Chicago event as "4 days of the world's best music in the heart of Chicago" taking place "under the iconic Chicago skyline on the shores of Lake Michigan."