Lady Gaga and Post Malone have been officially confirmed as Coachella 2025 headliners.
The festival takes place April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025, in Indio, California. Rock band Green Day will headline as well.
Travis Scott is also listed on the official lineup as a performer for Coachella 2025.
More performers for the music festival include Charli XCX, Tyla, Benson Boone, LISA, Zedd, Shaboozey and Jessie Murph.
Check out the full lineup here:
Registration is now open for access to a presale beginning Friday at 11 a.m. PT. Those who attended the 2023 and 2024 festivals will have access to an earlier sale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.
For ticket info, visit Coachella.com.
If you can't make it in person, both Coachella weekends will stream live on YouTube.