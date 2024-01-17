The new season of "Love is Blind" is on its way.

On Wednesday, the show's newest batch of singles looking for love was announced.

The show will follow the journey of 30 men and women as they find love through the dating experiment. This time, the group will be from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Season 6 of Love is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Among the women looking for love are Alejandra, 28, a financial consultant; Mackenzie, 25, a makeup artist; Amy C, 34, a PR director; and Danette, 33, a flight attendant. Also looking for love this season is Jessica, 29, an executive assistant who has a 10-year-old daughter.

Some of the men competing on the show include Kenneth, 26, a middle school principal; Vince, 35, a lawyer; Nolan, 31, a management consultant; Ariel, 32, a mortgage broker; and Johnny, 28, an account executive.

The hit series follows a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. The first season of the series premiered in February 2020.

"Love is Blind" season six will premiere Feb. 14 on Netflix.