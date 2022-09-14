"Love Is Blind" season 3 just got a new teaser trailer and an official premiere date.

The wildly successful reality series -- which has already spawned Brazilian and Japanese adaptations -- returns for its third season on Oct. 19, it was revealed in the 31-second first look.

While we still don't know which lucky singles will appear in the "Love Is Blind" season 3 cast, fans do see glimpses at what to expect to unfold throughout the season.

"Love Is Blind," hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, starts with men and women meeting one another while speed-dating in pods where they can't see each other -- hence the show's title.

The couples who get engaged in the pods finally see each other face-to-face before they continue to see if they can make it to the altar and ultimately say "I do."

Season 1, which aired in 2020, saw two couples -- Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as well as Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett -- marry. They're still together to this day.