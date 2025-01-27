Lynda Carter and Jessica Altman had a fun mother-daughter date during Paris Fashion Week.
The "Wonder Woman" star stepped out with Altman at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show on Monday at the Petit Palais.
The duo were all smiles as they posed for photos in matching black outfits.
Altman wore a midi dress with gold buttons down the middle and completed the look with a matching long coat. Carter also opted for a midi dress and a leather jacket. She accessorized the look with long boots and gold accessories to match her daughter.
Carter also had a little fun, striking silly poses for photographers.
Afterward, Altman took to Instagram to share photos with her mom at the event, as well as other moments from the show, which showcased the Icarus collection from Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.
Garments that were featured in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Show included grand jackets, satin bustier gowns and opera coats. The collection also featured elements of pearls, feathers and embroidery.
Alex Consani, Kendall Jenner and Mona Tougaard were among the models who walked in the show, which had a star-studded audience of attendees, including actress Gabrielle Union, "Emily in Paris" star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Academy Award winner Regina King.