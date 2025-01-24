Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and FKA twigs is stealing the spotlight with her bold and unique style.
The artist made an unforgettable appearance on Thursday at Rick Owens' Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show, donning an avant-garde ensemble that turned heads.
She rocked a striking burnt orange mini dress layered with a rich brown shearling jacket, paired with thigh-high Rick Owens Rhino Cargoflare boots. The sculptural boots, with their accordion-like stacked design, brought a futuristic edge to the look.
Adding to the statement, the "Two Weeks" singer showcased her half-shaved bouffant hairstyle and intricate faux tribal-inspired tattoos adorning her face and neck, tying the entire outfit together.
This isn't FKA twigs first time embracing Rick Owens' designs. A long-time supporter of the designer, she recently sported one of his looks during a Spotify interview earlier this week.
Her Paris Fashion Week appearances also coincide with the highly anticipated release of her latest album, EUSEXUA, which debuted today. The project has been a labor of love, with FKA twigs describing it as deeply personal and transformative.
"EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation," she shared in an earlier post unveiling the project. "It is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in Prague: 'this room of fools WE MAKE SOMETHING TOGETHER.' And we do. We rave, we sweat, we kiss, we make love to the booming thud of culture."
She continued, "EUSEXUA is a practice. EUSEXUA is a state of being. EUSEXUA is the pinnacle of human experience."
With her powerful words, fearless fashion and groundbreaking artistry, FKA twigs remains a creative force to watch, both on the runway and beyond.