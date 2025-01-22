Pharrell Williams and Nigo showcase 'dandy streetwear' for Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 show
Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a bang thanks to Louis Vuitton's men's fall-winter 2025 show by Pharrell Williams and Nigo.
Held on the circular stage at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, the dynamic duo and longtime collaborators unveiled a captivating showcase of styles on Tuesday that featured an exciting blend of dandy-inspired streetwear and Japanese culture.
"Dandyism frames the collection by @pharrell and @nigo with elegantly tailored silhouettes, disrupted by leather goods and accessories," the fashion house noted in a caption alongside a video glimpse of the show.
The latest collection revealed fresh takes on workwear silhouettes commonly worn by engineers and chefs to gardeners.
There also were beautiful Japanese motifs heavily incorporated throughout the vibrant display of looks.
Williams was appointed Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director in February 2023, and has since produced several other captivating shows — including last year's western-themed collection.
While this year's fashion took center stage, the lineup of star-studded attendees was prominent as well. Keep scrolling to see who showed up and what they wore.