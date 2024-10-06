Christopher Ciccone, an artist, designer and the younger brother of music phenom Madonna, has died from cancer at 63, according to his family.
"Christopher Ciccone died peacefully on October 4th, surrounded by his husband and loved ones; surrounded by love," the Ciccone family said in a statement provided to ABC News.
"Like his siblings, Christopher came of age in Rochester, Michigan, where both his personal and creative identities bloomed to reveal an expansively artistic soul," the statement continued.
The Ciccone family statement also touched on his work with Madonna.
"Christopher moved to New York City where he applied his craft of dancer and choreographer in support of his sister Madonna's emerging singing career," the statement read.
"His role expanded and his creative life surged within that collaborative and familial framework — Chris becoming dresser and creative consultant to his elder sibling during her meteoric rise; and he further flourished in the role of interior designer within the homes his elder sibling owned and occupied in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles," the statement continued.
Following the "symbiotic collaboration" with his sister, Ciccone worked as "an interior specialist; a designer of footwear; a memoirist — all the while dedicating himself to painting as his primary mode of personal expression," his family said.
The deaths of Madonna's brother, Anthony Ciccone, and stepmother, Joan Gustafson Ciccone, preceded the death of Christopher.
Christopher Ciccone's spouse, Ray Thacker, whom he married in 2016, "was faithfully by his side during the final stages of the cancer that would ultimately end his life."
Along with his father and sister, Madonna, Ciccone leaves behind several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, according to his family.
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Madonna for additional comment.