Mae Whitman is a mom!
The 36-year-old actress, who announced her pregnancy in May, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy.
"Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles," Whitman shared. "From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted."
"He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he's our best friend," she continued, adding that he's "pretty much exactly like his namesake" -- her "Parenthood" co-star Miles Heizer.
Whitman and Heizer were TV siblings on "Parenthood" for six seasons and have remained close, with each other and with their TV mom, "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham, since the show ended.
"We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents," she said.
Whitman ended her post saying: "We love you! We're so happy!"