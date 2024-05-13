Mae Whitman reunited with her "Parenthood" family over the weekend for a very special reason: to announce that she is expecting her first child.
On Sunday, which happened to be Mother's Day, the 35-year-old actress shared a photo of "Gilmore Girls" alum Lauren Graham and "13 Reasons Why" alum Miles Heizer embracing her as she shows off her baby bump.
"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼," Whitman captioned the snap.
"Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal," she added.
Graham and Heizer are Whitman's TV mom and brother from the family dramedy "Parenthood," which aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
The trio have remained close since the show ended.
Whitman's "Good Girls" co-star Christina Hendricks, who recently tied the knot, took to the comments to share her congratulations for her friend. "I'm so happy for you," she wrote.