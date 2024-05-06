'Mad Men' alum Christina Hendricks has 2nd wedding for mom with Alzheimer's: 'My best friend'
Christina Hendricks had a second wedding for a very special reason.
On Sunday, the "Mad Men" alum shared to Instagram a slideshow of photos from her and her new husband George Bianchini saying "I do" again so that her mother, who has Alzheimer's, could attend the nuptials.
"My mother has Alzheimer's and was not able to come to New Orleans for our wedding, so we brought the wedding to her yesterday in our backyard," Hendricks wrote.
"My mother has always been my best friend and there was no way we weren't going to share our love and celebrate with the biggest supporter and cheerleader in my life," she continued. "When you are living so in the moment, so in the present, it is so important to have beauty and love and happiness around you."
The actress said the day was "perfect."
Hendricks married Bianchini for the first time on April 20 in what she called "the most beautiful weekend of my life," on Instagram.
According to the National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.
Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia among older adults, and it's estimated that more than 6 million Americans age 65 and older may have the disease.