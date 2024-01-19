Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, made her red carpet debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The 25-year-old, whose short film "The Heart" was one of many featured at the festival, stepped out in a gray coat with a matching thin, gray scarf and dark brown boots for the film's premiere at Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, Utah, Thursday.

Malia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on Jan. 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Malia directed and wrote the screenplay for the 18-minute short, but is listed only by her first and middle names -- Malia Ann. "The Heart" stars singer Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio and actress Latonya Borsay and was produced by Ayesha Nadarajah.

"["The Heart"] is an odd little story, somewhat of a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will," she explained in a Sundance Institute video introducing the short. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things."

She added that she was "incredibly grateful" to share the short film with the world.

"We hope that you enjoy the film and that it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," Malia said on behalf of her filmmaking team.

After graduating from Harvard University in 2021, Malia interned for the series "Girls," worked as a production assistant on the TV series "Extant," starring Halle Berry, and wrote for Donald Glover's horror series "Swarm."