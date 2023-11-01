Mariah Carey has just given us all permission to start decking those halls with her annual video ringing in the holiday season.

The self-styled Queen of Christmas posted an elaborate video on Friday showing a vault, which opens to reveal the singer encased in a block of ice, being "defrosted" by a group of helpers with hair dryers.

Carey finishes the job for them by singing, "It's time!"

As she hits one of her famous whistle notes, the ice shatters, and the singer, dressed in a red and white Santa jumpsuit, is revealed.

As "All I Want for Christmas Is You" kicks in, Carey is transported to a winter wonderland, where she frolics in the snow with her twins Monroe and Moroccan and some friends, amid presents and Christmas trees.

She blows a big kiss as the words "It's time!" appear to close out the festive video.

She added the hashtag #MariahSZN.

Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, California, and wraps up Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.