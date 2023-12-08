Brenda Lee got a surprise from Mariah Carey after her 1958 song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 65 years after its release.
Lee, who turns 79 on Dec. 11, took to her Instagram on Dec. 7 to share that Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, sent her flowers and a note to mark the special occasion and career milestone.
"Dearest Ms. Brenda, Congratulations on your historic #1. Have a merry Christmas. Love, Mariah," Carey's note, amid a seasonal flower arrangement, reads.
"Thank you for your sweet note, @mariahcarey! Wishing you the merriest Christmas, too!" Lee captioned the post.
Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" followed a similar trajectory as Lee's No. 1 song. Carey's holiday hit was initially released in 1994 and reached the No. 1 spot 25 years later in 2019.