Brenda Lee got a surprise from Mariah Carey after her 1958 song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 65 years after its release.

Lee, who turns 79 on Dec. 11, took to her Instagram on Dec. 7 to share that Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, sent her flowers and a note to mark the special occasion and career milestone.

Mariah Carey sent flowers to Brenda Lee to congratulate her on her song going number 1 in the charts. Getty Images (2)

"Dearest Ms. Brenda, Congratulations on your historic #1. Have a merry Christmas. Love, Mariah," Carey's note, amid a seasonal flower arrangement, reads.

"Thank you for your sweet note, @mariahcarey! Wishing you the merriest Christmas, too!" Lee captioned the post.

Brenda Lee shows off flowers sent to her by Mariah Carey in an Instagram story post on Dec. 7, 2023. Brenda Lee/Instagram

Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" followed a similar trajectory as Lee's No. 1 song. Carey's holiday hit was initially released in 1994 and reached the No. 1 spot 25 years later in 2019.