Mark Wahlberg is sporting a fresh new look.
The actor shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday showing his new haircut for his upcoming film, "Flight Risk."
"No bald cap for me 😎😂," Wahlberg wrote in the caption of the post. "We go all in."
"Flight Risk," directed by Mel Gibson and written by Jared Rosenberg, follows a pilot transporting an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. Things take a turn when tensions soar on board and trust is tested, according to a description of the film.
In the trailer for the movie, Wahlberg is in the pilot seat and clips show the heart-pounding moments between Wahlberg's character, as well as Topher Grace's and Michelle Docekry's characters, at 10,000 feet in the air.
The trailer also reveals Wahlberg's character is not only a pilot, but a hit man.
In an interview with People in June, Wahlberg said his character in the film "just jumped off the page."
"You got three people on the plane; they probably expect me to be the kind of guy who's gonna save the day, and within the first 15 minutes you really get into it," he said.
"But it really was all about playing that kind of character, which for me, if you don't have a great villain, it doesn't work," he added. "But I kind of wanted to push it a little bit more. We had a lot of fun."
Wahlberg's new hairdo isn't the first time he's gone all in for a movie role. In 2021, he shared a photo of his weight transformation for the film "Father Stu," written and directed by Rosalind Ross.
"Flight Risk" flies into theaters Oct. 18.