Marlon Wayans is getting "White Chicks" fans excited, hinting that a sequel to the 2004 comedy crime could be on the horizon.
Speaking to "Good Morning America" at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, Marlon Wayans shared that fans still ask him about the movie more than two decades after its release.
"Every single day, [they asked] 'When are you doing the sequel?,'" Marlon Wayans said. "They love that movie. You know, I think it's time. So, you know, let's get 'Scary Movie 6' done, and then we're gonna go bring out the 'White Chicks 2.'"
Marlon Wayans starred alongside his brother Shawn Wayans in the comedy-crime film which follows two undercover FBI agents who, after botching a drug bust, go undercover as white women to investigate a series of kidnappings and redeem themselves in the eyes of their superiors.
In July 2021, Marlon Wayans revealed on Instagram that "White Chicks" was inspired by a magazine cover featuring Paris and Nicky Hilton.
Alongside a photo of himself and Paris Hilton, he recalled in the caption that his brother Shawn Wayans called him at 3 a.m. with the idea, to which Marlon Wayans responded, "You high?"
The next day, Shawn Wayans showed him the magazine and said, "We should play girls like this." Marlon Wayans immediately saw the vision, recognizing the Hiltons as pop culture icons at the time.
"We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives," Marlon Wayans wrote at the time. "So thank you paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 'let's go shopping' 🛍."
In June 2024, Marlon Wayans has also teased a sequel to the movie while celebrating the film's 20th anniversary in an Instagram post.
"Happy 20th bday WHITE CHICKS," he wrote in the caption at the time. "Hope to bring you all a sequel before she turns 25. BRANQUELES 2."