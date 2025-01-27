Podcast host and bestselling author Mel Robbins is heading out on her first-ever tour: Let Them The Tour.
Robbins, best known for her "Let Them" mantra -- a mindset that aims to help one gain control over their emotions and interpersonal relationships by having them stop trying to control or manage what other people do -- said in a press release the tour will be "absolutely incredible."
"Grab your friends, your siblings, your mom, your dad, your roommates, and do not miss this experience. I can't wait to see you, hug you, laugh, dance, and inspire you," she said in a statement. "I am counting the days until I can finally see you in real life!"
The press release teases Robbins' tour as "a transformative" and "unforgettable" experience where she will share "the key to happiness, success, and love" and leave audience members "not only entertained but also equipped with tools to take their lives to the next level."
The tour kicks off on May 2 in Boston before heading to Toronto on May 9, Chicago on May 11, New York City on May 15, and wrapping at a yet-to-be-announced date in London.
Tickets will be available on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
There are VIP packages, which include a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Robbins, available.
Robbins is the host of The Mel Robbins Podcast and the author of "The 5 Second Rule," "The High 5 Habit," "The Let Them Theory" and more.