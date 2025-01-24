Morgan Wallen is kicking off 2025 with a new tour and a new album.
The 31-year-old country singer announced the title of his fourth studio album, "I'm the Problem," and an accompanying tour of the same name on Friday.
Fans don't have to wait long to hear the album's title track, as it's set to drop Friday, Jan. 31.
A release date for the album has yet to be revealed, but Wallen said in an Instagram post Friday that he's "still working" on it.
Wallen will kick off a 10-city stadium tour with 19 dates across North America on June 20 in Houston, Texas. He wraps in Canada on Sept. 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Supporting acts throughout the tour include Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel, with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson joining.
"As I've been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I'm The Problem Tour," Wallen said in a statement. "See y'all there."
Tickets will go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 30, at varying times, with a general on-sale beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. local time.
A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which focuses on supporting music and sports programs for youth.