Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating 36 years of marriage.
On Tuesday, the two actors shared sweet posts about each other on Instagram to mark the milestone.
In his post, Fox shared a throwback photo of him and Pollan by a pool and called her the "love of a lifetime" in the caption.
"Here's to a lifetime of love with the love of a lifetime. Happy anniversary, T. Forever ♥️," he wrote.
Pollan's post also included a throwback photo of her and Fox on a beach with two golden retrievers, as well as a more recent image of the two of them on the same beach.
"Same spot, different year!" Pollan wrote in the caption. "Happy anniversary my love, we haven't changed a bit 😘 I love you!"
Fox and Pollan met in 1985 on the set of "Family Ties." They dated for a few years before tying the knot on July 16, 1988. Their love story is documented in Fox's 2023 documentary, "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie."
The couple share four children: Sam Michael Fox, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, Schuyler Frances Fox and Esmé Annabelle Fox.