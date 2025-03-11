Michelle Obama is teasing her new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson.
"We are so excited for you to listen to our brand new podcast," the former first lady said in a short clip posted to social media Tuesday.
The show, titled "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," comes out with its first two episodes Wednesday on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.
Obama continued, "Together Craig and I are going to take your questions about the challenges you're grappling with in life. Because let's be real, we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever.
According to Robinson, every week, the pair will be joined by a guest who will add their own perspectives on the topics discussed.
Tuesday's video also showcased brief clips of celebrity guests including Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.
"We're not saying we have all the answers," Robinson said.
"But, we do have plenty of opinions," Obama finished.
The video also asked future listeners to send in questions for the show, which is produced by Obama's Higher Ground Media, the production company she founded with her husband, former President Barack Obama.
The New York Times received an early look at the first two episodes of the show and reported the first installments mainly veer away from current events and political material and lean into Obama's and Robinson's life experiences.
The Times also noted actress Issa Rae joins the brother-sister duo on the second episode to discuss adult friendships.