Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are now parents of three children under the age of three.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on March 7 to announce the arrival of their third child, revealing that they welcomed a daughter named Luna Lucia Sorrentino the previous day.

"Gym Tan Situation Family of 5!!" they wrote in the caption of their post, which featured a slideshow of photos of them and their newest bundle of joy.

"We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family," they continued, adding that Luna was born at 3:49 p.m., measuring 18.25 inches and weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

The "Jersey Shore" star and his wife then joked about now having three young children.

"3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way," they wrote.

In addition to Luna, the couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November, are parents to son Romeo Reign, born in May 2021, and daughter Mia Bella, born in January 2023.

The "Jersey Shore" star also shared an Instagram post featuring all three kids, writing, "3 Situations back to back to back."