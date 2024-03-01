Miley Cyrus is out with a brand-new single and music video in collaboration with legendary hit-maker Pharrell Williams, titled "Doctor (Work It Out)."

Williams sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 this week, with Cyrus joining over video, to discuss the collaboration, which was originally written in 2012.

"We just knew it was early. We just knew we was on something that felt good to us. ... But you may feel that the environment is not ready for it," Williams said of the decision to wait over a decade to release the final version of the song.

Cyrus added that now is the ideal time to show their song to the world.

Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams announce a new track. Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1

"We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to ... it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time," she said.

"Sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then," she added.

Cyrus, who recently took home the Grammy for record of the year for her chart-topping "Flowers," said the accompanying music video is "what this song really always needed."

The video features Cyrus dancing along to the upbeat lyrics and melody of the new track.

"['Doctor'] completely embodies my spirit and my essence at this exact moment ... [my] whole life is a celebration right now," she said.

Cyrus added that she was in a place of complete gratitude.

"At this point, I just can't remember the last time I had a bad day because I'm surrounded by so much goodness," said Cyrus. "I mean, I really can't imagine having a bad day at this moment. And there's just so much to be grateful and thankful for."