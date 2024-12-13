"The Office" may have ended in 2013, but the stars of the show still remain close.
On Friday, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey each shared a photo from their mini-reunion over dinner to celebrate 20 years of friendship.
"It's been 20 years since I first met these beautiful women!" Kaling, who portrayed Kelly Kapoor in the hit series, began in her post. "This year was a rollercoaster to say the least, and it’s so nice to be able to unpack life’s joys and challenges with people who knew me when I was a 24 year old customer service rep in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin."
"I love you guys! ETA," she added before mentioning her favorite Michael Scott quote about the holidays: "'Guess who I am sitting here dressed as. I will give you a hint- his last name is Christ. He has the power of flight and he can heal leopards.'"
Fischer, who portrayed Pam Beesly in the show, shared the same photo as Kaling and highlighted how their mini-reunion came about.
"When we realized we were all in the same city at the same time we knew we had to make this happen," she said. "Thank you ladies for making me laugh so much last night and for all being so real and amazing after a hard year."
"I love so much!," she added. "(I also love that we all dressed up! Fashion show, fashion show, fashion show at dinner!)😘"
In her post, Kemper shared how the Christmas episodes of "The Office" were "always my favorite." She added how Fischer, Kaling and Kinsey each welcomed her to the cast with "warmth and kindness."
"I felt so lucky then, and I feel so lucky now," she said. "So what if I’m getting mushy, it’s all true!! ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️"
Kinsey followed with her post of her and her former co-stars sitting at a table in a restaurant and shared how she was looking forward to their next catch-up date.
"A receptionist, a customer service rep, an office administrator and an accountant all walk into a bar… 😉," she said. "20 years of friendship! Love you gals. Such a fun catch up dinner. I can't wait for the next one!"
But the fun reunions didn't stop with their dinner. On Friday, Kinsey and Fischer, who co-host the Office Ladies podcast, also reunited with Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed Kevin Malone, on their show, where they reminisced about their favorite Christmas episodes and his new book, "The Night Before Christmas at Dundler Mifflin: A hilarious and heartwarming retelling of a Christmas classic and perfect holiday gift for fans of The Office."
"The Office" wrapped in May 2013 after nine seasons. The show, which was a mockumentary sitcom, followed a group of office workers at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.
The cast also included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and B.J. Novak.