Miranda Lambert has announced her hotly anticipated new album, "Postcards From Texas."
Arriving Sept. 13, the 14-track record includes lead single "Wranglers," the recently released "Dammit Randy" and "Alimony," which dropped with Lambert's announcement.
"My parents were private investigators in Dallas, Texas who worked a ton of divorce cases in highfalutin parts of town, so ['Alimony'] wasn't hard to write. I'd heard about it my whole life," Lambert said of the country shuffle, which she co-wrote with Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally, in a release announcing the album.
The release calls the new song a "hilarious," adding, "Once we had the line – 'If you're gonna leave me in San Antone, remember the alimony' – we were off! We used every Texas metaphor we could come up with on purpose," she said.
She elaborated that her goal was to "put some humor back in" a bad situation. She explains. "I mean, the guy gets out pretty easy if all he does is move back in with his mom."
"Postcards From Texas" is available for preorder and presave now.