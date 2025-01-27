Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The "Bluebird" singer took to social media to share a celebratory message, including two pictures of herself and McLoughlin: one photo of the pair in wedding day attire and another selfie of the couple smiling.
"6 years," Lambert wrote. "I’ll love you forever, Brendan."
Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot Jan. 26, 2019, at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, but didn't reveal the news publicly until Lambert posted about it on Instagram a few weeks later. The couple met in New York City in November 2018.
The singer is stepmom to McLoughlin's son Landon.
Next up on Lambert's tour schedule are shows in Nashville; Memphis, Tennessee; and several dates on Morgan Wallen's newly announced I'm The Problem Tour.