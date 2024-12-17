Drag performer Murray Hill is set to host the first-ever drag king competition series.
LGBTQ+ streaming service Revry announced Monday that the "Somebody Somewhere" actor will host "King of Drag," referred to in a press release as "the world's first drag king competition series."
"I'm so excited to be working with Revry as the host of 'King of Drag,'" Hill said in a statement. "I started performing in 1995, so it's long overdue for the kings to take center stage. This vibrant community deserves to be in the spotlight, and I'll be their biggest hype man. I can't wait to work with the kings and introduce them to the biggest audience possible, thanks to Revry. That's showbiz."
The show will feature drag king performers and "will expansively represent drag while promoting inclusion, authentic self-expression, and diverse gender identities including trans masc, cisgender women, non-binary and more," the press release notes.
"King of Drag," created by Damian Pelliccione and Christopher J. Rodriguez, will premiere in spring 2025 and consist of six episodes. Casting is now underway.
According to the press release, the first season "will follow the journey of eight of America's top drag king performers as they compete for the title of 'King of Drag.'"
"Rather than rehash the format of other drag competition shows, the series' producers will showcase drag king's unique talents including comedy, unconventional performances, and timely commentary on masculinity, which has been part of the drag king subculture for decades," the press release reads. "In each episode, we will learn more about the individual king's backstory, what motivates them, and their goals for kinging."
Hill, a legend of New York City's drag scene, told "Good Morning America" in June 2023 he was breaking "the queer, trans, drag king glass ceiling" as host of Hulu's "Drag Me to Dinner."
He also told "GMA" it was time for drag kings like him to "get a little face time" in pop culture.
Revry is available for free on Samsung TV Plus, Roku channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo, Plex, Freevee, Fubo, Rakuten TV, Stirr, iOS and Android.