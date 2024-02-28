Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is the star of Fall Out Boy's latest music video.

On Wednesday, the band released the music video for "So Much (For) Stardust," and in it, Butler wears a sparkling purple Western outfit with a matching cowboy hat as he lip syncs and dances to the song.

Butler's hair is styled in a swooping emo-inspired look, which he first surprised fans with during a press conference in October, prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

Jimmy Butler is shown in a Fall Out Boy video, "So Much (For) Stardust." Fall Out Boy

Toward the end of the music video, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz shows up in his own Western-inspired outfit.

"This ain't our first rodeo," Fall Out Boy wrote in the caption of the clip they shared on Instagram. "New video for 'So Much (For) Stardust' starring @JimmyButler just dropped 🤠✨."

Butler also took to Instagram to share photos from the shoot.

"@falloutboy X emo jimmy," he captioned the post. "Does the world want emo jimmy back?"

"So Much (For) Stardust" is from Fall Out Boy's 2023 album of the same name.

The group's So Much For (2Our) Dust tour kicks off Wednesday in Portland, Oregon, and will continue through April 6, 2024, with a stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jimmy Eat World will join the tour as well as several guests including The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR.