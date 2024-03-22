The official trailer for Ncuti Gatwa's first season of "Doctor Who" is here at last.

Disney+ dropped the two-minute clip featuring the "Sex Education" alum as the 15th Doctor and the Time Lord's newest companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), traveling throughout space and time in the TARDIS.

The duo visit points all throughout the timeline, from the age of dinosaurs to England's Regency era.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday on "Doctor Who." Disney

"What if I change history by stepping on a butterfly?" Ruby asks in the dinosaur setting, to which The Doctor replies, "Well that's not going to happen, is it?" But it's too late, and Ruby has transformed.

In the Regency time period, Ruby -- dressed perfectly for the period -- exclaims, "Oh my 'Bridgerton.'"

The Doctor and Ruby later hear a growl come from down a dark passageway.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday on "Doctor Who." Disney

"Is that a monster?" Ruby asks, to which The Doctor replies," No, don't be silly. There's no such thing as monsters, it's just creatures you haven't met yet," before they scream and run away.

The Doctor also warns that "there are powers beyond the universe so vast ... the whole world could slide into the pit," saying that's what they're trying to stop.

Ruby seems to have found her destiny, too.

"Its taken me all this time to realize what I'm meant to do," she says. "I'm going to save the world."

"Everything is possible," Gatwa's Doctor says repeatedly at the end of the trailer.

Also featured in the trailer are Indira Varma as the Duchess, Callie Cooke, Anita Dobson, "Heartstopper" actress Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

"Doctor Who" premieres with two episodes on May 10 on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world, except in the U.K., where it will stream May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, and later in the day on BBC One.

New episodes will drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and in the U.K. on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.