Ncuti Gatwa says his "Doctor Who" casting is "quite symbolic as to where we are in society."

The "Sex Education" alum, 31, told "Good Morning America" that stepping into the role as the 15th incarnation of the titular Doctor, a two-hearted Time Lord who travels throughout space and time in his TARDIS -- a spaceship disguised as a British police box -- "means a lot … for so many different reasons."

While he called it "amazing" as an actor to step into "a really great, meaty role," he admitted it's also something that means a lot to him personally.

"As a Black man and as an immigrant, it feels quite symbolic to take on this role," said Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland.

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road starring Ncuti Gatwa. BBC/Disney

Gatwa called the Doctor a role that means a lot to those in the U.K., comparing it to other quintessentially British roles like Mr. Bean and James Bond. He acknowledged that he felt a sense of freedom in joining the series, which first premiered in 1963, but also a sense of pressure given that history.

"I do [feel a sense of freedom], because the character is so mercurial and so epic that there's so much to play with … so the scope of what's, like, believable for this character is huge," he said. "You can make the oddest of choices, and it works for the Doctor."

"And yet, there is a 60-year-long legacy to honor, and 14 other actors that have come before, and a writer [returning showrunner Russell T Davies] that knows the show like nobody else," he continued. "There's a high bar to clear, a lot of weight to carry. But it's fun to do so."

As for how he would describe his version of the Doctor -- portrayed in recent years by the likes of Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker -- Gatwa said that he's "a little bit cheeky, a little bit naughty, mischievous, but also emotional."

"We've never seen a Doctor like this before," he teased.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: The Giggle starring Ncuti Gatwa. BBC/Disney

Gatwa made his debut at the end of the third and final part of the "Doctor Who" 60th anniversary special, when he bi-generated from the 14th Doctor, played by Tennent -- who famously also played the 10th Doctor from 2005-2010 -- instead of simply regenerating, the character's traditional way of welcoming a new actor.

The "Barbie" star's first official outing as the Doctor is this year's Christmas special, titled "The Church on Ruby Road." During the episode, fans will also meet Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, who will be joining Gatwa's Doctor as his companion on his many out-of-this-world adventures.

Gatwa said he and Gibson have bonded during their time working together, joking that they have a lot of fun and "just cannot help but get ourselves into trouble."

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. BBC/Disney

In previewing the Doctor and Ruby's relationship, Gatwa said the characters are "both very curious beings." He also said the Doctor picked up on Ruby's bravery and willingness to put other people's needs before her own, which Gatwa said made the Doctor think she'd "be great to save the world with."

When asked what time period in history he would travel to if he had his own time-traveling TARDIS -- which stands for "Time And Relative Dimension In Space" -- the award-winning actor said it wouldn't be the past he'd visit.

"There's a few people in history that I'd like to have a couple of conversations with, but mostly I think I'd like to go to the future," he said. "I'd like to go to the future and see how it all pans out, how we've done as the human race. Have we gotten over all the issues that we need to get over? Will we ever get over them?"

Watch the "Doctor Who" Christmas special when it drops Monday, Dec. 25, at 12:55 p.m. ET / 9:55 a.m. PT on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."