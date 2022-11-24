NeNe Leakes gave fans an update on her son Brentt's health nearly two months after he suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to show the progress Brentt, 23, has made in his recovery since the Sept. 26 health scare, showing him "walking and talking" around the hospital.

Leakes shared one image of Brentt lying asleep in a hospital bed with lots of wires attached to him. She captioned it, "Nothing but God."

In a series of posts, Leakes shared a series of photos and videos of Brentt doing rehabilitation to help him walk again and praised the facility's nurses multiple times for helping her son during his time of need.

Nene Leakes/Instagram Nene Leakes posted a video of her son Brentt in the hospital 2 months after he suffered a stroke and heart failure, Nov. 23, 2022.

Leakes said in October that Brentt was "struggling with speaking" but had been showing improvement.

It seems the mother-son duo are able to spend Thanksgiving together and have something to celebrate, as she wrote in one post, "Home just in time for the holidays."