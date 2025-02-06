"Good Morning America" is sharing an exclusive look at the upcoming film, "This Time Next Year," based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Sophie Cousens.
"This Time Next Year," a "GMA" Book Club pick in December 2020, stars actress Sophie Cookson as Minnie Cooper, a pie-maker struggling with her business and in love, and "Emily in Paris" actor Lucien Laviscount as Quinn Hamilton, a man Minnie shares an unique and unlikely connection with.
Cooper and Hamilton were born on the same day (New Year's Eve 1990), in the same London hospital, just one minute apart, but have had different life trajectories. Minnie is convinced that she's had an unlucky life because she was born one minute after Quinn, who was awarded prize money for being the first baby born of the decade.
Quinn's mom also gave him the name that Minnie was intended to have. Thirty years later, Minnie and Quinn's paths cross the morning after a New Year's Eve party on their birthday, and in the days after that, leaving them to wonder if fate has brought them together for something more.
"If you love heartwarming rom-coms in the style of Richard Curtis, I think you're going to enjoy this one," Cousens told "GMA" at the time. "This is a love story, but it's so much more than that. It's about friendship and family, fate and fortune."
On the upcoming adaptation, Cousens previously shared in a statement, "I hope fans of the book will enjoy seeing the novel brought to life, and that a new audience will have the chance to fall in love with Minnie and Quinn's story."
She added, "I grew up on the classic romantic comedies of the '90s and early 2000s — these films are the reason I started to write, and as such, I always pictured ‘This Time Next Year’ as a movie. To see it come to screen with such a talented cast and crew has been a dream come true.”
The Nick Moore-directed film adaptation of Cousens' novel also stars "Bridgerton" actress Golda Rosheuvel, Monica Dolan, John Hannah, Mandip Gil and more. Rosheuvel also serves as narrator of the U.S. version of the film.
"This Time Next Year" arrives Feb. 10 on The Roku Channel.