Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett have joined the cast for the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "Verity."
It was previously announced that Anne Hathaway would star and Michael Showalter would direct for Amazon MGM Studios. The two, who are also producers on the film, previously collaborated on the hit rom-com "The Idea of You," released in May.
"Verity" will be released in theaters, though a release date hasn't yet been announced.
Hathaway is playing the film's namesake, incapacitated bestselling author Verity Crawford, with Hartnett playing her husband, Jeremy Crawford, and Johnson playing a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh.
The official synopsis reads: Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett), husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident."
"Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family's past," the synopsis continues. "As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity's writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath."
Hoover self-published "Verity" in 2018 and it went on to become a New York Times bestseller. Nick Antosca is writing the film's script.
This news comes after another Hoover book-to-screen adaptation, "It Ends with Us," made nearly $350 million at the worldwide box office after releasing in August, according to The Numbers.