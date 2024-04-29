'GMA' Book Club pick 'This Time Next Year' heads to big screen with Lucien Laviscount, Sophie Cookson: See trailer
"This Time Next Year" by Sophie Cousens, a "GMA" Book Club pick, is getting the film treatment.
On Friday, the trailer for the film dropped and stars "Emily in Paris" actor Lucien Laviscount, "Kingsman" actress Sophie Cookson and "Bridgerton" star Golda Rosheuvel.
In the trailer, audiences are introduced to Minnie Cooper (Cookson) and Quinn Hamilton (Laviscount). Minnie claims that Quinn "stole" her name and her life and says that the "universe has it in for me."
More clips in the trailer show the two characters getting to know each other and falling in love.
After what appears to be a wrench thrown in the course of their relationship, Rosheuvel, who plays Tara, Quinn's mother, in the film, is seen telling Quinn to call Minnie.
The trailer ends with Minnie and Quinn holding hands and Cookson as Minnie saying, "Where do you want to be this time next year?"
A description for the upcoming film, directed by Nick Moore, called it an "effervescent tale of friendship, romance and two separate lives destined to align."
Cousens' debut novel, which was the "GMA" Book Club pick in December 2020, was an instant New York Times bestseller and compared to "Love Actually."
The novel tells the story of Minnie Cooper and Quinn Hamilton through the years on their mutual New Year's Day birthday.
Minnie is convinced her New Year's birthday is unlucky and that it all started with Quinn. Both were born at the same London hospital on New Year's Day and Quinn edged her out by a minute to win the cash prize for being the first baby born in 1990 and he also took the name she was meant to have. Since then, she's had an unlucky birthday streak while it seems fortune has continued to favor Quinn. Their lives finally collide on their 30th birthday after a series of missed connections. Why does fate keep bringing them together?
"This is a love story, but it's so much more than that. It's about friendship and family, fate and fortune," Cousens told "GMA" at the time.
Also starring in the film are John Hannah and Monica Dolan.
"This Time Next Year" arrives on June 3.