Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is opening up about his ongoing experience with depression and the importance of therapy for his mental health.
The members of hit band sat down with ABC News reporter Zohreen Shah recently to talk about their new Hulu documentary, "Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas," which showcases the band's rise to fame and gives fans a candid glimpse into their sound and lives, including their ongoing mental health journeys.
"I think it's a big part of just the natural message of Imagine Dragons," Reynolds said. "You know, lyrically, I'm always just writing, like, a diary, and that's been a big part of my life, is mental health, and learning to live with depression."
The band has long put mental health and depression at the heart of their music, such as on the 2012 hit song, "Demons," with lyrics like "Don't get too close, it's dark inside."
Reynolds, who previously shouted out his therapist onstage at one of his shows, spoke about the importance of ongoing therapy for his mental health to continue the open dialogue.
"I've had multiple therapists who have come to shows throughout the years," he said. "I think it is really important for people to talk about it in all aspects, whether you're famous, whether you're … an athlete … I think it's really important for kids to see, 'Hey, just because I reached my goal -- my ultimate goal -- that doesn't mean that that's going to fix something.'"
He continued, "...Having a therapist has saved my life, and so I think when something saves your life, you're gonna talk about it."
Wayne Sermon, the lead guitarist for the band, told ABC News he once read a review that going to an Imagine Dragons concert was equivalent to going to a church with Reynolds as the pastor.
"I feel like that capsulated very well just, like, the healing and the positiveness that comes out of a show," Sermon said.
Along with the candid conversations about mental health, the documentary also captures the band's rise, including their start performing in dive bars in Las Vegas.
"We were never playin' for the rooms that we were playin' in. Even when we were playin' for, you know, the bars in Vegas and O'Sheas, we were always ... playing as if we couldn't see the back of the crowd," bassist Ben Mckee said.
McKee also said that the development of the band was "more rare than hitting the jackpot in the lottery."
With over six albums and 15 years of experience under their belt, Reynolds said Imagine Dragons is just getting started.
"I think we're still hungry," he said. "We're always working on music and feel like there's songs to be written, and places to go, and new cities and cultures to experience. And again, I feel like when that day comes, when we don't feel that, I think that'll be the end of the band."
"Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas" is streaming now on Hulu.